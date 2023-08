Updated ROH Spoilers From Last Night’s Taping

Ring of Honor taped matches for an upcoming episode of ROH TV last night after the AEW Dynamite taping in Nashville. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Claudio Castagnoli def. Ryan Nemeth

* The Dark Order def. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* Emi Sakura def. Alice Crowley

* Blake Christian def. Brandon Cutler. Colt Cabana was with Cutler and dressed up like him.

* Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk

* Zack Sabre Jr def. Christopher Daniels