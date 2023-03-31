Updated ROH Supercard Of Honor Card

ROH has an updated card for Supercard Of Honor following this week’s ROH TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on Bleacher Report & PPV, and internationally on FITE:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik

* Reach for the Sky ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia