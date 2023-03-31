wrestling / News

Updated ROH Supercard Of Honor Card

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Reach For the Sky Image Credit: ROH

ROH has an updated card for Supercard Of Honor following this week’s ROH TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on Bleacher Report & PPV, and internationally on FITE:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik
* Reach for the Sky ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. The Kingdom vs. Aussie Open vs. Rush & Dralistico
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Supercard of Honor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading