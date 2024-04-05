Updated ROH Supercard of Honor Lineup

ROH has an updated lineup for Supercard of Honor following this week’s ROH TV. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on April 5th from Philadelphia. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Hikaru Shida

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Infantry

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Match: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata

* ROH Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson

* Stardom Showcase: Mei Seira & Empress Nexus Venus vs. Tam Nakano & Queen’s Quest

* Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM