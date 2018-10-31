Various News: Updated ROH Survival of the Fittest 2018 Card, Videos of WWE Stars at Ringsidefest, Koji Kanemoto Turns 52

– Here is the card for Sunday’s ROH Survival of the Fittest 2018 event. 411 will have a full preview up this weekend and coverage Sunday night…

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Luchasaurus vs. PJ Black

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Christopher Daniels vs. Beer City Bruiser

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Colin Delaney vs. Dalton Castle vs. Adam Page

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Andrew Everett vs. Guerrero Maya Jr vs. Flip Gordon

* Survival of the Fittest Qualifier: Stuka Jr. vs. Silas Young vs. Marty Scurll

* Survival of the Fittest Finals

* Champions Special Challenge: Tag Team Champions Kazarian & Scorpio Sky vs. TV Champion Jeff Cobb & World Champion Jay Lethal

* ROH Six man Titles Match: Champions Cody & The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom

– Here are videos of WWE stars at Ringsidefest…









– Koji Kanemoto turns 52 years old today.