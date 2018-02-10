Updated ROH TV Taping in Atlanta, Georgia Details

– Here is the complete and updated lineup for Ring of Honor’s (ROH) TV taping today in Atlanta, Georgia.

* TV champion Silas Young vs. Kenny King.

* Best Friends vs. The Briscoes.

* Christopher Daniels vs. Adam Page.

* The Young Bucks vs. Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

* The Dawgs vs. Coast 2 Coast.

The show will also feature an autograph session beforehand. Here is all the details on the session:

Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE at the Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.

Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!

SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE w/ THE BOYS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

BEST FRIENDS (CHUCKIE T AND TRENT?)

KELLY KLEIN

BULLY RAY (AT INTERMISSION ONLY)

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo