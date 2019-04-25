Updated ROH War of the Worlds 2019 Lineup and Dates

– The Ring of Honor (ROH) War of the Worlds 2019 is set to take place next month. Here’s an updated list of dates and matches set for the upcoming cards (via PWInsider):

Wednesday, May 8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm

* ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

* Villain Enterprises vs. Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima & ROH TV and NEVER Openweight Champion Jeff Cobb.

* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido.

* Rush vs. Silas Young.

* Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. EVIL and SANADA.

* TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Karl Fredricks and Clark Conners.

* Hikuleo vs Shane Taylor

* PJ Black vs Alex Coughlin

Thursday, May 9 – Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm

* ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. PCO:

* Briscoes vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams.

* Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young.

* Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima.

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King vs. Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Taylor.

* PJ Black vs Rush

* Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks & Clark Conners vs. Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo.

* Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan vs. EVIL and SANADA.

Saturday, May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm

Sunday, May 12 – Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm -TV Taping

* ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes.

* EVIL & SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima &n Yuji Nagata.

New Japan stars Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, EVIL SANADA, Hirooki Goto and Hikuelo have been announced thus far as coming in for the tour. ROH is teasing Nagata vs. Marty Scurll for the tour as well.