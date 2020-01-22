Updated Royal Rumble Betting Odds: Roman Reigns, Shayna Baszler Favored in Rumble Matches

– The latest betting odds for the Royal Rumble are online, with Roman Reigns, Shayna Baszler the favorites in their respective Rumble matches. You can see the full odds below courtesy of BetOnline.

The odds currently favor title retentions for the most part with Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch and Bayley all the current favorites in their respective matches against Daniel Bryan, Asuka, and Lacey Evans. In the other non-Rumble match with betting odds, Reigns is a pretty solid favorite to win his match against Baron Corbin.

As far as the men’s Royal Rumble match goes, Reigns is currently the favorite by a healthy margin, with Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, the unlikely-to-appear CM Punk, Kevin Owens, and Cain Velasquez making up the top five below Reigns. As always, there are some extreme long-shots for those who want to go big or go home; 100/1 odds have Antonio Brown, Big Show, Conor McGregor, Hulk Hogan, Logan Paul, Rob Gronkowski, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin as potential winners. In terms of most eliminations, Lesnar is the favored one followed by Braun Strowman.

Finally, Baszler is the a major favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble match, followed by the hypothetically-returning Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Sasha Banks. If you want to play the long odds for the women’s match you could put money on retired stars like Brie Bella or Kelly Kelly, NXT UK stars Kay Lee Ray or Piper Niven, or unlikely winners Lana, Mickie James, or Stephanie McMahon.

* WWE Championship Match:

Bray Wyatt: -600 (1/6)

Daniel Bryan: +350 (7/2)

Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Becky Lynch: -300 (1/3)

Asuka: +200 (2/1)

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley: -200 (1/2)

Lacey Evans: +150 (3/2)

Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin:

Roman Reigns -300 (1/3)

Baron Corbin: +200 (2/1)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match Winner:

Roman Reigns: 4/5

Drew McIntyre: 5/1

Brock Lesnar: 6/1

CM Punk: 6/1

Kevin Owens: 9/1

Cain Velasquez: 10/1

Edge: 12/1

Aleister Black: 16/1

Braun Stroman: 16/1

Bray Wyatt: 16/1

Keith Lee: 16/1

AJ Styles: 20/1

Daniel Bryan: 20/1

Seth Rollins: 20/1

Finn Balor: 22/1

John Cena: 25/1

Tyson Fury: 25/1

Andrade: 33/1

Big E: 33/1

Kofi Kingston: 33/1

Matt Riddle: 33/1

Randy Orton: 33/1

Ricochet: 33/1

Samoa Joe: 33/1

Adam Cole: 40/1:

Baron Corbin: 40/1

Rusev: 40/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 40/1

The Miz: 40/1

The Rock: 40/1

Tommaso Ciampa: 40/1

Becky Lynch: 50/1

Bobby Lashley: 50/1

Buddy Murphy: 50/1

Elias: 50/1

Erick Rowan: 50/1

Humberto Carrillo: 50/1

Johnny Gargano: 50/1

Mustafa Ali: 50/1

Rey Mysterio: 50/1

Velveteen Dream: 50/1

Walter: 50/1

Goldberg: 66/1

The Undertaker: 66/1

Triple H: 66/1

Antonio Brown 100/1

Big Show: 100/1

Conor McGregor 100/1

Hulk Hogan: 100/1

Logan Paul: 100/1

Rob Gronkowski: 100/1

Shawn Michaels: 100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 100/1

Most Eliminations in the Men’s Royal Rumble:

Brock Lesnar: 3/2

Braun Stroman: 5/2

Roman Reigns: 7/2

Drew McIntyre: 4/1

Keith Lee: 8/1

Big Show: 20/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Shayna Baszler: 2/5

Ronda Rousey: 4/1

Charlotte Flair: 5/1

Rhea Ripley: 10/1

Sasha Banks: 12/1

Lacey Evans: 16/1

Kairi Sane: 18/1

Becky Lynch: 20/1

Alexa Bliss: 22/1

Nikki Cross: 22/1

Liv Morgan: 25/1

Nia Jax: 25/1

AJ Lee: 33/1

Asuka: 33/1

Bayley: 33/1

Carmella: 33/1

Mandy Rose: 33/1

Ruby Riott: 33/1

Sarah Logan: 40/1

Sonya Deville: 40/1

Candice LeRae: 50/1

Dana Brooke: 50/1

Io Shirai: 50/1

Paige: 50/1

Toni Storm: 50/1

Bianca Belair: 66/1

Billie Kay: 66/1

Dakota Kai: 66/1

Kacy Katanzaro 66/1

Naomi: 66/1

Natalya: 66/1

Nikki Bella: 66/1

Peyton Royc:e 66/1

Tamina: 66/1

Trish Stratus: 66/1

Brie Bella: 80/1

Kay Lee Ray: 80/1

Kelly Kelly: 80/1

Lana: 80/1

Mickie James: 80/1

Piper Niven: 80/1

Stephanie McMahon: 80/1