Updated Rumored Lineup For Wrestlemania After Super Showdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

At WWE Super Showdown yesterday, Goldberg won the WWE Universal title from ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, which for now, changes the card for Wrestlemania. It had previously been reported that the plan was for Wyatt to defend against Roman Reigns (who would win the elimination chamber), but recent changes to the card will now likely have Goldberg against Reigns and Wyatt against John Cena. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the card you can expect:

Confirmed :

* WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rumored :

* WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

* ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

* Edge vs. Randy Orton (with stipulations coming later)

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* RAW Women’s title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

* Women’s tag team titles: Asuka & Kairi Sane (c) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose involved somehow)

* Men’s Battle Royal

* Women’s Battle Royal

It was noted there will be five other matches in addition to these, but they aren’t as set in stone.

First, Seth Rollins will have some sort of final confrontation with Kevin Owens. It’s unknown if this will be a singles match (which was the plan) or Owens teaming with someone to take on Rollins and Murphy for the RAW tag team titles. Owens’ partner could be Samoa Joe in that case, but his suspension won’t be up until March 24.

Bayley will defend the Smackdown women’s title against the winner of a third elimination chamber match involving the Smackdown women. A third hasn’t been announced but Lacey Evans mentioned being in one and she’s not in the RAW chamber, so it seems likely. Bayley vs. Naomi had been the plan, but that match has already happened.

Braun Strowman will defend the Intercontinental title.

The Miz and John Morrison will defend the Smackdown tag team titles. Either against the New Day in a rematch or against several teams. One potential team is Baron Corbin and Robert Roode, which was said to be possible, since Ziggler will be busy.

Andrade will defend the US title, likely in another multi-person match.

That’s a total of sixteen matches.