Updated Schedule For Dark Side of the Ring Including Extended Cuts

An updated schedule for the remainder of Dark Side of the Ring season two is available, including the “extended” editions of previous episodes. VICE is advertising the following dates for the episodes starting with the extended cuts of the Chris Benoit episode tonight at 9 PM and 10 PM ET:

April 27th (9 PM ET): “Benoit” Extended Cut

April 28th (8:30 PM ET): “The Assassination of Dino Bravo” Extended Cut

April 28th (10:00 PM ET): “David Schultz & the Slap Heard Round the World”

May 4th (9:00 PM ET): “The Life and Crimes of New Jack” Extended Cut

May 5th (8:30 PM ET): “David Schultz & the Slap Heard Round the World” Extended Cut

May 5th (10:00 PM ET): “Cocaine & Cowboy Boots – The Abrams Story”

May 12th (10:00 PM ET): “The Last Ride of the Road Warriors”

May 19th (10:00 PM ET): “The Final Days of Owen Hart”

PWInsider reports that Extended Cuts are expected for the final three episodes as well. As previously noted, the series has been one of VICE’s biggest shows ever and there are plans for additional episodes as well as other Dark Side-style docuseries.