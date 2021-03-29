wrestling / News
Updated Schedule For IWTV’s WrestleMania Week Shows
IWTV has several events set to air over WrestleMania week, and an updated schedule is online. You can see the lineup below for the events, courtesy of PWInsider:
Wed 4/7 – 08:00 PM EST No Peace Underground “Fatalism”
* Eric Ryan vs. Nolan Edward – No Peace Underground Championship
* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matthew Justice
* Bam Sullivan & G-Raver vs. The Hallowed
Thurs 4/8 – 12 PM EST IWTV presents Family Reunion Part 1
* IWTV Independent Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Cassandro Cup Winner Edith Surreal.
* Gary Jay vs. Billie Starkz
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Priest
* Daniel Makabe vs. Jaden Newman
Thurs 4/8 – 3 PM EST – IWTV presents Family Reunion Part 2
* New Texas Pro Champion Mysterious Q vs. Ryan Davidson.
* New South Heavyweight Champion Cabana Man Dan vs. Derek Neal.
* C*4 Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Ku.
* Bryan Keith vs. Alex Kane.
Thurs 4/8 – 8:00 PM EST ICW No Hold Barred Volume 11: Then And Now
* Jon Davis vs. Dom Garrini.
* Dan Maff vs. Calvin Tankman.
* Justin Kyle vs. Bruce Santee.
* Jake Crist vs. Nolan Edward.
* The Rejects vs. New Jack & The Carnage Crew.
Thursday 4/8· 11:59 PM EST No Peace Underground
* Tony Deppen vs. Jake Something
* Casanova Valentine vs. Mad Man Pondo with Guest Referee Markus Crane
Friday 4/9 – 12 PM EST – ACTION Wrestling and Southern Underground Pro present “Have Fun, Be Sad”
* Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini vs. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions David Finlay & Juice Robinson.
* O’Shay Edwards vs. Jon Davis.
* Arik Royal vs. Daniel Makabe.
* AJ Gray vs. JD Drake.
* Myron Reed vs. AC Mack.
* Logan Reed & Alex Kane vs. Manders & Derek Neal.
Friday 4/9 – 8 PM EST ICW No Holds Barred PitfighterX Battle Of The Tough Guys 1
First Round Tournament Matches:
* Bruce Santee vs. Dan Maff.
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Additional Competitors Announced: Calvin Tankman, JD Drake, Reed Bentley, Brett Ison, Nolan Edward, John Wayne Murdoch, Shlak, Akira, Justin Kyle, Gary Jay, Daniel Garcia and Jon Davis.
Fri 4/9 – 11:59 PM EST – ICW No Holds Barred PitfighterX Battle Of The Tough Guys 2
Finals of Tournament
Saturday 4/10 – 12 PM EST – Tony Deppen’s BierHaus
* JD Drake vs. Jordan Oliver
Sat 4/10 – 4:00 PM EST – Beyond Wrestling “Time Capsule”
Matches to be announced.
Saturday- 4/10 – 8 PM EST – ICW No Holds Barred Volume 12: Farewell To The Pawn Shop
* Dan Maff vs. Nolan Edward.
* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Eric Ryan.
* Satu Jinn vs. Ruben Steel
* Shane Mercer vs. Shlak
* Atticus Cogar vs. Reed Bentley
* Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Jeff King
More Trending Stories
- Charly Caruso Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With ESPN, Announces WWE Exit
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match
- Britt Baker On Lights Out Match With Thunder Rosa, Suggesting Thumbtack Spot To Tony Khan, WWE Stars’ Reaction
- Da Pope Recalls Turning Down Spirit Squad, Original Plans For Undertaker at WrestleMania 23