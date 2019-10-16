Updated Schedule and Lineup for Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Weekend Events

– Impact Wrestling will be holding three events later this weekend, culminating in Bound for Glory on Sunday, October 20. Things will start off with Prelude to Glory on Friday, October 18. The event will be available on Impact+ at the Palais Royale in South Bend, Indiana. Here’s the lineup for this weekend:

* Michael Elgin & The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Rhino & Rob Van Dam.

* OVE’s Jake Crist & Sawyer Fulton vs. Impact Champion Brian Cage & Tessa Blanchard.

* Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin.

* Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood & Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne & Knockouts Champion Taya.

* The Rascalz’ Dez vs. Sami Callihan.

* Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Desi Hit Squad.

– Pro Wrestling Tees will host an Impact Wrestling fan signing on Saturday, October 19. It will be held at 11:00 am local time and feature The North, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Rhino and Melissa Callihan appearing.

Next up on Saturday is Impact Wrestling All Glory. This special will stream live on Twitch on Saturday, October 19. The event will be held at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois.

– Finally, Impact Wrestling is set for Sunday, October 10 at the Odeum in Villa Park, Illinois. Here’s the scheduled lineup for Sunday:

* Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan

* X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. two more competitors TBA in a Ladder Match

* Impact Wrestling Champion Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino

* Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

* Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

* The Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & Aerostar & Taurus

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match