Updated Schedule of Shows For Next Month’s Extreme Rules Weekend

– A host of events are scheduled for next month in Philadelphia the weekend of Extreme Rules, including shows from CZW and EVOLVE. Below is an updated list of which shows are currently set for the area, courtesy of PWInsider:

July 12

8 PM: CZW Lyle C. Williams Memorial Show in Voorhees, NJ at the Collosal Sports Academy.

July 13

7 PM: Monster Factory Pro Wrestling in Paulsboro, NJ at the Monster Factory School:

* MFPW Champion Geddy Cahoon vs. Hyena Hexx in Lumberjack match

* Primal Fear challenge MFPW Tag Team Champions Travis Jacob & Royal Money in a Street Fight

* Soriano vs Graham Bell & more.

8 PM: EVOLVE 131 in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena:

* Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak

* Others set to appear: Akira Tozawa, Austin Theory, JD Drake, Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy, Josh Briggs, Anthony Henry, AR Fox, Leon Ruff, Arturo Ruas, Babatunde, Curt Stallion, Stephen Wolf, Anthony Greene, Harlem Bravado, Brandi Lauren and more.

July 14

3 PM: Grilling with Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson Live at Dave & Busters in Philadephia.

7 PM: WWE Extreme Rules at the Wells Fargo Center.