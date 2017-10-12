wrestling / News
Updated Schedule For WrestleCon 2018 Released
– An updated schedule has been released for WrestleCon 2018. The convention takes place over WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans next April. You can see the full schedule as currently announced below. Tickets are now on sale at WrestleCon.com.
April 5th:
Wildkat Sports
Wrestlecon Supershow.
April 6th:
Crash Lucha Libre
Rev Pro
Global Force Wrestling
April 7th:
Wrestling Revolver
CZW Best of the Best 2018
Another event TBA
The event will feature several talents as usual. Announced thus far are the Steiner Brothers, Demolition, Road Warrior Animal, Billy Gunn, Tony Atlas, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Paul Orndorff and Brutus Beefcake.