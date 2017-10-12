Updated Schedule For WrestleCon 2018 Released

– An updated schedule has been released for WrestleCon 2018. The convention takes place over WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans next April. You can see the full schedule as currently announced below. Tickets are now on sale at WrestleCon.com.

April 5th:

Wildkat Sports

Wrestlecon Supershow.

April 6th:

Crash Lucha Libre

Rev Pro

Global Force Wrestling

April 7th:

Wrestling Revolver

CZW Best of the Best 2018

Another event TBA

The event will feature several talents as usual. Announced thus far are the Steiner Brothers, Demolition, Road Warrior Animal, Billy Gunn, Tony Atlas, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Paul Orndorff and Brutus Beefcake.