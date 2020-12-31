wrestling / News

Updated Smackdown Lineup Includes New Match And Roman Reigns Segment

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown

WWE has updated their Smackdown lineup with the announcement of a new match as well as a segment involving Roman Reigns. The lineup had included the return of Seth Rollins, but it seems WWE is no longer promoting that. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Roman Reigns has a special request for WWE management
* Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks vs. Bayley & Carmella
* Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) vs. Baron Corbin

