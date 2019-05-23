Updated Spoiler Lineup For Extreme Rules

– WWE has updated the locally-advertised card for Extreme Rules. The card is below, per PWInsider. The show takes place on July 1th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Universal Championship Tables Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Mystery Opponent

Also advertised: Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Elias