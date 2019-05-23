wrestling / News

Updated Spoiler Lineup For Extreme Rules

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Extreme Rules

– WWE has updated the locally-advertised card for Extreme Rules. The card is below, per PWInsider. The show takes place on July 1th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Universal Championship Tables Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
* AJ Styles vs. Mystery Opponent

Also advertised: Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Elias

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Extreme Rules, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading