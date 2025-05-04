Updated Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH Taping

An updated set of taping results from last night’s ROH on HonorClub taping is online. You can see the full results from the aping before and after last night’s AEW Collision below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds

* Wheeler Yuta def. Matt Mako

* Atlantis Jr def. Jay Lethal

* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Ashley Vox

* Lance Archer def. Aaron Solo,

* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson def. SAP

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarity def. Mike Mistretta & Anthony Gangone

* Red Velvet def. Harleen Lopez

* Trish Adora def. Rachel Ellering

* Marina Shafir def. Leila Grey

* Top Flight & The Kingdom def. Grizzled Young Veterans & The Infantry