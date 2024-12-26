wrestling / News
Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic
The standings for the AEW Continental Classic are updated following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated standings below for the tournament below:
Blue League
1. Kyle Fletcher (4-1-0, 12 points)
2. Kazuchika Okada (3-1-1, 10 points)
3. Mark Briscoe (3-2-0, 9 points)
4. Daniel Garcia (2-2-1, 7 points)
5. Shelton Benjamin (2-3-0, 6 points)
6. The Beast Mortos (0-5-0, 0 points)
Gold League
1. Ricochet (3-1-1, 10 points)
2. Will Ospreay (3-2-0, 9 points)
3. Claudio Castagnoli (3-2-0, 9 points)
4. Darby Allin (2-2-1, 7 points)
5. Brody King (2-3-0, 6 points)
6. Komander (1-4-0, 3 points)
