Updated Standings for AEW Continental Classic

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the standings have been updated for the AEW Continental Classic. There is one week left of regular tournament matches, followed by the semifinals and finals.

Gold League:

1. Jon Moxley (4-1-0, 12 pts)

1. Swerve Strickland (4-1-0, 12 pts)

1. Jay White (4-1-0, 12 pts)

4. Rush (2-3-0, 6 pts) – ELIMINATED

5. Mark Briscoe (1-4-0, 3 pts) – ELIMINATED

6. Jay Lethal (0-5-0, 0 pts) – ELIMINATED

Blue League:

1. Bryan Danielson (3-1-1, 10 pts)

2. Eddie Kingston (3-2-0, 9 pts)*

3. Andrade el Idolo (3-1-0, 9 pts)* – ELIMINATED

3. Claudio Castagnoli (2-2-1, 7 pts) – ELIMINATED

3. Brody King (2-3-0, 6 pts) – ELIMINATED

6. Daniel Garcia (1-4-0, 3 pts) – ELIMINATED

* Since Kingston beat Andrade head-to-head, that gives him the tiebreaker.