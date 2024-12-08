wrestling / News
Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
After the conclusion of tonight’s episode of Collision, the standings have been updated for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Kyle Fletcher leads the Blue League with nine points, way ahead of everyone else. Meanwhile, the Gold League is led by Claudio Castagnoli, who has six points. The semifinals and finals, for the Continental Championship, happen at Worlds End.
Blue League
Kyle Fletcher (9 points)
Kazuchika Okada (4 points)
Daniel Garcia (4 points)
Mark Briscoe (3 points)
Shelton Benjamin (3 points)
The Beast Mortos (0 point)
Gold League
Claudio Castagnoli (6 points)
Will Ospreay (3 points)
Brody King (3 points)
Darby Allin (3 points)
Ricochet (3 points)
Komander (0 points)
