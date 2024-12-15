Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

After the conclusion of tonight’s episode of Collision, the standings have been updated for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Kyle Fletcher leads the Blue League with nine points, but his lead is no longer as wide as it was. Meanwhile, the Gold League is led by Claudio Castagnoli, Will Ospreay and Ricochet, who all have six points each. The semifinals and finals, for the Continental Championship, happen at Worlds End.

Blue League

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (7 points)

Mark Briscoe (6 points)

Daniel Garcia (4 points)

Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 point)

Gold League

Claudio Castagnoli (6 points)

Will Ospreay (6 points)

Ricochet (6 points)

Brody King (3 points)

Darby Allin (3 points)

Komander (0 points)