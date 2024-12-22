Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

After the conclusion of tonight’s episode of Collision, the standings have been updated for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Mark Briscoe leads the Blue League with nine points. While he is tied with Kyle Fletcher, he also has a win over Fletcher, giving him the lead. Meanwhile, the Gold League is led by Claudio Castagnoli, who is tied with Ricochet with nine points. However, like Briscoe and Fletcher, Castagnoli has a victory over Ricochet to break the tie. The semifinals and finals, for the Continental Championship, happen at Worlds End.

Blue League

Mark Briscoe (9 points)

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (7 points)

Daniel Garcia (7 points)

Shelton Benjamin (6 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 points)

Gold League

Claudio Castagnoli (9 points)

Ricochet (9 points)

Darby Allin (6 points)

Will Ospreay (6 points)

Brody King (6 points)

Komander (0 points)