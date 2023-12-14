Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic After Dynamite

The standings for the AEW Continental Classic have been updated following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Jay White, Rush and Swerve Strickland picked up wins in the tournament on tonight’s show, defeating Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley.

The standings for the AEW Continental Classic have been updated following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Jay White, Rush and Jon Moxley picked up wins in the tournament on tonight’s show, defeating Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Swerve Strickland.

You can see the updated standings below for the tournament, which will culminate with the League Finals at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.

Gold League:

1. Jon Moxley (4-0-0, 12 pts)

2. Swerve Strickland (3-1-0, 9 pts)

3. Jay White (3-1-0, 9 pts)

4. Rush (2-2-0, 6 pts)

5. Mark Briscoe (0-4-0, 0 pts)

5. Jay Lethal (0-4-0, 0 pts)

Blue League:

1. Andrade el Idolo (3-0-0, 9 pts)

2. Brody King (2-1-0, 6 pts)

3. Bryan Danielson (2-1-0, 6 pts)

4. Claudio Castagnoli (1-2-0, 3 pts)

4. Eddie Kingston (1-2-0, 3 pts)

6. Daniel Garcia (0-3-0, 0 pts)