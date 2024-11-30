wrestling / News
Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
After the conclusion of tonight’s episode of Collision, the standings have been updated for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Shelton Benjamin and Kyle Fletcher lead the Blue League with three points apiece. Meanwhile, the Gold League is led by Will Ospreay, Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli.
Blue League
Shelton Benjamin (3 points)
Kyle Fletcher (3 points)
Kazuchika Okada (1 point)
Daniel Garcia (1 point)
The Beast Mortos (0 point)
Mark Briscoe (0 points)
Gold League
Will Ospreay (3 points)
Brody King (3 points)
Claudio Castagnoli (3 points)
Darby Allin (0 points)
Ricochet (0 points)
Juice Robinson (0 points)
