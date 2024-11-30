Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

After the conclusion of tonight’s episode of Collision, the standings have been updated for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Shelton Benjamin and Kyle Fletcher lead the Blue League with three points apiece. Meanwhile, the Gold League is led by Will Ospreay, Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli.

Blue League

Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

Kyle Fletcher (3 points)

Kazuchika Okada (1 point)

Daniel Garcia (1 point)

The Beast Mortos (0 point)

Mark Briscoe (0 points)

Gold League

Will Ospreay (3 points)

Brody King (3 points)

Claudio Castagnoli (3 points)

Darby Allin (0 points)

Ricochet (0 points)

Juice Robinson (0 points)