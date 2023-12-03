wrestling / News
Updated Standings For Continental Classic Following AEW Collision
December 2, 2023
After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, here are the updated standings in the AEW Continental Classic tournament.
GOLD LEAGUE:
1. Jon Moxley (2-0-0, 6 pts)
1. Swerve Strickland (2-0-0, 6 pts)
3. Rush (1-1-0, 3 pts)
3. Jay White (1-1-0, 3 pts)
5. Mark Briscoe (0-2-0, 0 pts)
5. Jay Lethal (0-2-0, 0 pts)
BLUE LEAGUE:
1. Brody King (2-0-0, 6 pts)
2. Bryan Danielson (1-0-0, 3 pts)
2. Andrade el Idolo (1-0-0, 3 pts)
4. Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0, 3 pts)
5. Daniel Garcia (0-2-0, 0 pts)
5. Eddie Kingston (0-2-0, 0 pts)