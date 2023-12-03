Updated Standings For Continental Classic Following AEW Collision

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, here are the updated standings in the AEW Continental Classic tournament.

GOLD LEAGUE:

1. Jon Moxley (2-0-0, 6 pts)

1. Swerve Strickland (2-0-0, 6 pts)

3. Rush (1-1-0, 3 pts)

3. Jay White (1-1-0, 3 pts)

5. Mark Briscoe (0-2-0, 0 pts)

5. Jay Lethal (0-2-0, 0 pts)

BLUE LEAGUE:

1. Brody King (2-0-0, 6 pts)

2. Bryan Danielson (1-0-0, 3 pts)

2. Andrade el Idolo (1-0-0, 3 pts)

4. Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0, 3 pts)

5. Daniel Garcia (0-2-0, 0 pts)

5. Eddie Kingston (0-2-0, 0 pts)