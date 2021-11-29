Updated Standings For NJPW Best of Super Juniors 28 and World Tag League 2021

After night twelve of the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournaments, here are updated standings:

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 28 Standings:

SHO (6-1, 12 points)

El Desperado (4-2-1, 9 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-3, 8 points)

Taiji Ishimori (4-3, 8 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (4-3, 8 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-3-1, 7 points)

BUSHI (3-4, 6 points)

Robbie Eagles (3-4, 6 points)

El Phantasmo (3-4, 6 points)

YOH (3-4, 6 points)

DOUKI (2-5, 4 points)

Master Wato (2-5, 4 points)

NJPW World Tag League 2021:

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (5-0, 10 points)

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (4-1, 6 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-1, 8 points)

Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (3-2, 6 points)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-2, 6 points)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (3-2, 6 points)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-2, 6 points)

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (2-3, 4 points)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-3, 4 points)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-4, 2 points)

Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) (0-5, 0 points)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-5, 0 points)