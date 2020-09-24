Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 30 After Night Four

Night four of the NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament is in the books, and the standings have been updated to reflect that. It’s still early so there are three wrestlers in the lead in A Block (Jay White, Taichi, Will Ospreay) and three in B Block (Juice Robinson, Toru Yano, Tetsuya Naito).

A Block

1. Jay White (2-0) (4 pts)

2. Taichi (2-0) (4 pts)

3. Will Ospreay (2-0) (4 pts)

4. Jeff Cobb (1-1) (2 pts)

5. Kota Ibushi (1-1) (2 pts)

6. Minoru Suzuki (1-1) (2 pts)

7. Kazuchika Okada (1-1) (2 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (0-2) (0 pts)

9. Shingo Takagi (0-2) (0 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (0-2) (0 pts)

B Block

1. Juice Robinson (2-0) (4 pts)

2. Toru Yano (2-0) (4 pts)

3. Tetsuya Naito (2-0) (4 pts)

4. Zack Sabre Jr. (1-1) (2 pts)

5. KENTA (1-1) (2 pts)

6. Hirooki Goto (1-1) (2 pts)

7. EVIL (1-1) (2 pts)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-2) (0 pts)

9. YOSHI-HASHI (0-2) (0 pts)

10. SANADA (0-2) (0 pts)