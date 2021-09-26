wrestling
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31
NJPW’s G1 Climax 31 tournament continued this weekend, and the standings are updated following this morning’s show. You can see the updated standings below and read our own Ian Hamilton’s review here:
Block A
Great-O-Khan (3-0, 6 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr (3-0, 6 pts)
Toru Yano (2-1, 4 pts)
Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)
KENTA (2-1, 4 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 pts)
Kota Ibushi (1-2, 2 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-2, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-3, 0 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-3, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)
Block B
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)
Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)
SANADA (1-1, 2 pts)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)
EVIL (1-1, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
Hirooki Goto (0-2, 0 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-2, 0 pts)
Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho On What Her Relationship Was Like With Vince McMahon In WWE, Reasoning Behind Her WWE Release
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Increased Ambitions for Season 3, Major Set-Pieces for ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ and ‘Onita’s FMW’