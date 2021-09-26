wrestling

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW’s G1 Climax 31 tournament continued this weekend, and the standings are updated following this morning’s show. You can see the updated standings below and read our own Ian Hamilton’s review here:

Block A
Great-O-Khan (3-0, 6 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr (3-0, 6 pts)
Toru Yano (2-1, 4 pts)
Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)
KENTA (2-1, 4 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 pts)
Kota Ibushi (1-2, 2 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-2, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-3, 0 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-3, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)

Block B
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)
Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)
SANADA (1-1, 2 pts)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)
EVIL (1-1, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
Hirooki Goto (0-2, 0 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-2, 0 pts)
Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)

