Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from B block. Here are the updated standings:

Block A

Great-O-Khan (4-0, 8pts)

Zack Sabre Jr (3-0, 6pts)

KENTA (3-1, 6pts)

Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4pts)

Kota Ibushi (2-2, 4pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-2, 4pts)

Toru Yano (2-2, 4pts)

Tanga Loa (1-2, 2pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0pts) * removed due to injury, all opponents given a win via forfeit

Block B

Jeff Cobb (3-0, 6pts)

Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6pts)

EVIL (2-1, 4pts)

SANADA (2-1, 4pts)

Taichi (2-1, 4pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 4pts)

Tama Tonga (1-2, 2pts)

Hirooki Goto (0-3, 0pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (0-3, 0pts)

Chase Owens (0-3, 0pts)