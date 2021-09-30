wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31
September 30, 2021 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from A block. Here are the updated standings:
Block A
Zack Sabre Jr (4-0, 8pts)
Great-O-Khan (4-1, 8pts)
Shingo Takagi (3-1, 6pts)
KENTA (3-2, 6pts)
Kota Ibushi (3-2, 6pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-2, 4pts)
Toru Yano (2-2, 4pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (2-3, 4pts)
Tanga Loa (1-2, 2pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0pts) * removed due to injury, all opponents given a win via forfeit
Block B
Jeff Cobb (3-0, 6pts)
Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6pts)
EVIL (2-1, 4pts)
SANADA (2-1, 4pts)
Taichi (2-1, 4pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 4pts)
Tama Tonga (1-2, 2pts)
Hirooki Goto (0-3, 0pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-3, 0pts)
Chase Owens (0-3, 0pts)
