Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from A block. Here are the updated standings:

Block A

Zack Sabre Jr (4-0, 8pts)

Great-O-Khan (4-1, 8pts)

Shingo Takagi (3-1, 6pts)

KENTA (3-2, 6pts)

Kota Ibushi (3-2, 6pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-2, 4pts)

Toru Yano (2-2, 4pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (2-3, 4pts)

Tanga Loa (1-2, 2pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0pts) * removed due to injury, all opponents given a win via forfeit

Block B

Jeff Cobb (3-0, 6pts)

Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6pts)

EVIL (2-1, 4pts)

SANADA (2-1, 4pts)

Taichi (2-1, 4pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 4pts)

Tama Tonga (1-2, 2pts)

Hirooki Goto (0-3, 0pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (0-3, 0pts)

Chase Owens (0-3, 0pts)