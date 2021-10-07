Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eleven of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from A block. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

Zack Sabre Jr (5-1, 10 pts)

Kota Ibushi (5-2, 10 pts)

Shingo Takagi (4-2, 8 pts)

KENTA (4-2, 8 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (4-3, 8 pts)

Great-O-Khan (4-3, 8 pts)

Toru Yano (3-3, 6 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-4, 4 pts)

Tanga Loa (2-4, 4 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)

B Block

Kazuchika Okada (5-0, 10 pts)

Jeff Cobb (5-0, 10 pts)

EVIL (4-1, 8 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-1, 8 pts)

Taichi (2-3, 4 pts)

SANADA (2-3, 4 pts)

Tama Tonga (1-4, 2 pts) (eliminated)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-4, 2 pts) (eliminated)

Hirooki Goto (1-4, 0 pts) (eliminated)

Chase Owens (1-4, 0 pts) (eliminated)