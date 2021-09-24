Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 31

NJPW’s G1 Climax 31 continued today, and the standings are updated after night four. You can see the updated lineup for the tournament below, per Fightful:

A Block

Great-O-Khan (2-0, 4 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr (2-0, 4 pts)

Toru Yano (1-1, 2 pts)

Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (1-1, 2 pts)

Kota Ibushi (1-1, 2 pts)

KENTA (1-1, 2 pts)

Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 pts)

B Block

Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)

Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)

Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)

SANADA (1-1, 2 pts)

Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)

EVIL (1-1, 2 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)

Hirooki Goto (0-2, 0 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (0-2, 0 pts)

Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)