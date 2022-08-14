Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32

NJPW held the 17th night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning, and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night 17 review here.

A Block

Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 points)

Lance Archer (3-2, 6 points)

JONAH (3-2, 6 points)

Tom Lawlor (3-3, 6 points)

Jeff Cobb (3-3, 6 points)

Bad Luck Fale (2-3, 4 points)

Toru Yano (1-5, 2 points)

B Block

Jay White (5-0, 10 points)

Tama Tonga (4-1, 8 points)

SANADA (3-2, 6 points)

Taichi (2-4, 4 points)

Chase Owens (2-4, 4 points)

Great-O-Khan (2-4, 4 points)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 points)

C Block

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)

Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 points)

Hirooki Goto (3-2, 6 points)

KENTA (3-3, 6 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 points)

EVIL (2-3, 4 points)

Aaron Henare (1-5, 2 points)

D Block

Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 points)

Will Ospreay (3-2, 6 points)

David Finlay (3-3, 6 points)

Yujiro Takahashi (3-3, 6 points)

YOSHI-HASHI (3-3, 6 points)

Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 points)

El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)