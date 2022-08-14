wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32
NJPW held the 17th night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning, and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night 17 review here.
A Block
Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 points)
Lance Archer (3-2, 6 points)
JONAH (3-2, 6 points)
Tom Lawlor (3-3, 6 points)
Jeff Cobb (3-3, 6 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-3, 4 points)
Toru Yano (1-5, 2 points)
B Block
Jay White (5-0, 10 points)
Tama Tonga (4-1, 8 points)
SANADA (3-2, 6 points)
Taichi (2-4, 4 points)
Chase Owens (2-4, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (2-4, 4 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 points)
C Block
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 points)
Hirooki Goto (3-2, 6 points)
KENTA (3-3, 6 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 points)
EVIL (2-3, 4 points)
Aaron Henare (1-5, 2 points)
D Block
Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 points)
Will Ospreay (3-2, 6 points)
David Finlay (3-3, 6 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (3-3, 6 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (3-3, 6 points)
Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)
