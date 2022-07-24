wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32 Following Night Five
NJPW held the fifth night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night five review here.
A Block
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points)
Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points)
Bad Luck Fale (1-1, 2 points)
Toru Yano (1-1, 2 points)
Tom Lawlor (0-0, 0 points)
Lance Archer (0-1, 0 points)
JONAH (0-1, 0 points)
B Block
Jay White (2-0, 4 points)
Tama Tonga (1-0, 2 points)
Taichi (1-1, 2 points)
SANADA (1-1, 2 points)
Great-O-Khan (0-0, 0 points)
Chase Owens (0-1, 0 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 points)
C Block
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 points)
Hirooki Goto (1-0, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 points)
EVIL (0-0, 0 points)
Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 points)
KENTA (0-1, 0 points)
D Block
Will Ospreay (1-0, 2 points)
Juice Robinson (1-0, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (1-1, 2 points)
Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 points)
David Finlay (0-1, 0 points)
