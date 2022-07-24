Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32 Following Night Five

NJPW held the fifth night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night five review here.

A Block

Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points)

Jeff Cobb (1-1, 2 points)

Bad Luck Fale (1-1, 2 points)

Toru Yano (1-1, 2 points)

Tom Lawlor (0-0, 0 points)

Lance Archer (0-1, 0 points)

JONAH (0-1, 0 points)

B Block

Jay White (2-0, 4 points)

Tama Tonga (1-0, 2 points)

Taichi (1-1, 2 points)

SANADA (1-1, 2 points)

Great-O-Khan (0-0, 0 points)

Chase Owens (0-1, 0 points)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 points)

C Block

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 points)

Hirooki Goto (1-0, 2 points)

Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 points)

EVIL (0-0, 0 points)

Tetsuya Naito (0-2, 0 points)

KENTA (0-1, 0 points)

D Block

Will Ospreay (1-0, 2 points)

Juice Robinson (1-0, 2 points)

El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)

Yujiro Takahashi (1-1, 2 points)

Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 points)

YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 points)

David Finlay (0-1, 0 points)