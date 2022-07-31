Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32 Following Night Nine

NJPW held the ninth night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning, and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night nine review here.

A Block

Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 points)

Bad Luck Fale (2-2, 4 points)

Jeff Cobb (2-1, 4 points)

JONAH (1-1, 2 points)

Lance Archer (1-2, 2 points)

Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points)

Tom Lawlor (0-2, 0 points)

B Block

Jay White (3-0, 6 points)

SANADA (2-1, 4 points)

Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points)

Taichi (1-1, 2 points)

Chase Owens (1-2, 2 points)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points)

Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 points)

C Block

Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 2 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points)

EVIL (1-1, 2 points)

Aaron Henare (1-2, 2 points)

Tetsuya Naito (1-2, 2 points)

KENTA (0-2, 0 points)

D Block

Will Ospreay (2-0, 4 points)

David Finlay (2-1, 4 points)

Juice Robinson (1-2, 2 points)

El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 points)

Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 points)

Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)