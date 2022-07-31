wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32 Following Night Nine

July 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW held the ninth night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning, and the updated standings are online. You can see the standings below for the tournament, and Ian Hamilton’s full night nine review here.

A Block
Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-2, 4 points)
Jeff Cobb (2-1, 4 points)
JONAH (1-1, 2 points)
Lance Archer (1-2, 2 points)
Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points)
Tom Lawlor (0-2, 0 points)

B Block
Jay White (3-0, 6 points)
SANADA (2-1, 4 points)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points)
Taichi (1-1, 2 points)
Chase Owens (1-2, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points)
Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 points)

C Block
Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 2 points)
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points)
EVIL (1-1, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-2, 2 points)
Tetsuya Naito (1-2, 2 points)
KENTA (0-2, 0 points)

D Block
Will Ospreay (2-0, 4 points)
David Finlay (2-1, 4 points)
Juice Robinson (1-2, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 points)
Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (1-2, 2 points)

