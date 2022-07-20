Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32 Following Night Three

NJPW held the third night of the G1 Climax 32 tournament this morning at the Xebio Arena in Sendai. You can find our full report here. The updated standings are:

A Block:

Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 points)

Toru Yano (1-0, 2 points)

Bad Luck Fale (1-0, 2 points)

Tom Lawlor (0-0, 0 points)

JONAH (0-1, 0 points)

Lance Archer (0-1, 0 points)

Jeff Cobb (0-1, 0 points)

B Block:

Jay White (1-0, 2 points)

Taichi (1-0, 2 points)

Tama Tonga (1-0, 2 points)

Great-O-Khan (0-0, 0 points)

Chase Owens (0-1, 0 points)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 points)

SANADA (0-1, 0 points)

C Block:

Aaron Henare (1-0, 2 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0, 2 points)

Hirooki Goto (1-0, 2 points)

EVIL (0-0, 0 points)

Tetsuya Naito (0-1, 0 points)

KENTA (0-1, 0 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 points)

D Block:

Will Ospreay (1-0, 2 points)

Juice Robinson (1-0, 2 points)

Yujiro Takahashi (1-0, 2 points)

YOSHI-HASHI (0-0, 0 points)

David Finlay (0-1, 0 points)

Shingo Takagi (0-1, 0 points)

El Phantasmo (0-1, 0 points)