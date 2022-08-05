Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eleven of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 today, and you can find updated standings for the tournament below. Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay are currently leading their blocks in wins.

A Block:

Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 points)

JONAH (2-1, 4 points)

Bad Luck Fale (2-2, 4 points)

Jeff Cobb (2-2, 4 points)

Lance Archer (1-2, 2 points)

Tom Lawlor (1-2, 2 points)

Toru Yano (1-3, 2 points)

B Block:

Jay White (3-0, 6 points)

Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 points)

Taichi (2-1, 4 points)

SANADA (2-2, 4 points)

Great-O-Khan (1-2, 2 points)

Chase Owens (1-3, 2 points)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2 points)

C Block:

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-1, 6 points)

Hirooki Goto (2-1, 4 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points)

Tetsuya Naito (2-2, 4 points)

EVIL (1-2, 2 points)

KENTA (1-2, 2 points)

Aaron Henare (1-3, 2 points)

D Block:

David Finlay (3-1, 6 points)

Will Ospreay (2-1, 4 points)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-2, 4 points)

El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 points)

Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 points)

Juice Robinson (1-3, 2 points)