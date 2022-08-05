wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 32
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eleven of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 today, and you can find updated standings for the tournament below. Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay are currently leading their blocks in wins.
A Block:
Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 points)
JONAH (2-1, 4 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-2, 4 points)
Jeff Cobb (2-2, 4 points)
Lance Archer (1-2, 2 points)
Tom Lawlor (1-2, 2 points)
Toru Yano (1-3, 2 points)
B Block:
Jay White (3-0, 6 points)
Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 points)
Taichi (2-1, 4 points)
SANADA (2-2, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (1-2, 2 points)
Chase Owens (1-3, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2 points)
C Block:
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-1, 6 points)
Hirooki Goto (2-1, 4 points)
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points)
Tetsuya Naito (2-2, 4 points)
EVIL (1-2, 2 points)
KENTA (1-2, 2 points)
Aaron Henare (1-3, 2 points)
D Block:
David Finlay (3-1, 6 points)
Will Ospreay (2-1, 4 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-2, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-1, 2 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 points)
Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 points)
Juice Robinson (1-3, 2 points)
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger On His Current Health Status, Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Chris Jericho Recalls WWE WrestleMania 28 Feud With CM Punk, Original Plan To Tattoo His Initials On Punk
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart