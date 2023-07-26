wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - 2023 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the G1 Climax earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. You can find the updated standings below.

Block A:
SANADA (4-0, 8 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-1-1, 5 pts)
Chase Owens (2-2, 4 pts)
Gabe Kidd (2-2, 4 pts)
Shota Umino (1-1-2, 4 pts)
Yota Tsuji (1-2-1, 3 pts)
Ren Narita (0-2-2, 2 pts)
Hikuleo (1-3, 2 pts)

Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (4-0, 8 pts)
Will Ospreay (3-1, 6 pts)
KENTA (2-2, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-2, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-2, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-3, 2 pts)
Great-O-Khan (1-3, 2 pts)
El Phantasmo (1-3, 2 pts)

Block C:
David Finlay (3-1, 6 pts)
EVIL (3-1, 6 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-1, 6 pts)
Shingo Takagi (2-2, 4 pts)
Eddie Kingston (2-2, 4 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (1-3, 2 pts)
HENARE (1-3, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2 pts)

Block D:
Jeff Cobb (4-0, 8 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (3-1, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (2-2, 4 pts)
Shane Haste (2-2, 4 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2, 4 pts)
Alex Coughlin (1-3, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (0-4, 0 pts)

