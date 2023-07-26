wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the G1 Climax earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. You can find the updated standings below.
Block A:
SANADA (4-0, 8 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-1-1, 5 pts)
Chase Owens (2-2, 4 pts)
Gabe Kidd (2-2, 4 pts)
Shota Umino (1-1-2, 4 pts)
Yota Tsuji (1-2-1, 3 pts)
Ren Narita (0-2-2, 2 pts)
Hikuleo (1-3, 2 pts)
Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (4-0, 8 pts)
Will Ospreay (3-1, 6 pts)
KENTA (2-2, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-2, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-2, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-3, 2 pts)
Great-O-Khan (1-3, 2 pts)
El Phantasmo (1-3, 2 pts)
Block C:
David Finlay (3-1, 6 pts)
EVIL (3-1, 6 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-1, 6 pts)
Shingo Takagi (2-2, 4 pts)
Eddie Kingston (2-2, 4 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (1-3, 2 pts)
HENARE (1-3, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2 pts)
Block D:
Jeff Cobb (4-0, 8 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (3-1, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (2-2, 4 pts)
Shane Haste (2-2, 4 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2, 4 pts)
Alex Coughlin (1-3, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (0-4, 0 pts)
