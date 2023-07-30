wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - 2023 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night ten of the G1 Climax earlier today, and the updated standings are online. You can check out the standings below for the tournament:

Block A:
SANADA (5-0, 10 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-1-2, 6 pts)
Shota Umino (2-1-2, 6 pts)
Gabe Kidd (2-2-1, 5 pts)
Chase Owens (2-3, 4 pts)
Hikuleo (2-3, 4 pts)
Yota Tsuji (1-3-1, 3 pts)

Block B:
Will Ospreay (4-1, 8 pts)
Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 pts)
Taichi (3-2, 6 pts)
KENTA (2-3, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-3, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (2-3, 4 pts)
El Phantasmo (2-3, 4 pts)
Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 pts)

Block C:
David Finlay (4-1, 8 pts)
EVIL (4-1, 8 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-1-1, 7 pts)
Eddie Kingston (3-2, 6 pts)
Shingo Takagi (2-2-1, 5 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (1-4, 2 pts)
HENARE (1-4, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 pts)

Block D:
Jeff Cobb (4-1, 8 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-3, 4 pts)
Shane Haste (2-3, 4 pts)
Alex Coughlin (1-4, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (1-4, 2 pts)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G1 Climax 33, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading