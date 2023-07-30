Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night ten of the G1 Climax earlier today, and the updated standings are online. You can check out the standings below for the tournament:

Block A:

SANADA (5-0, 10 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-1-2, 6 pts)

Shota Umino (2-1-2, 6 pts)

Gabe Kidd (2-2-1, 5 pts)

Chase Owens (2-3, 4 pts)

Hikuleo (2-3, 4 pts)

Yota Tsuji (1-3-1, 3 pts)

Block B:

Will Ospreay (4-1, 8 pts)

Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 pts)

Taichi (3-2, 6 pts)

KENTA (2-3, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-3, 4 pts)

Tanga Loa (2-3, 4 pts)

El Phantasmo (2-3, 4 pts)

Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (4-1, 8 pts)

EVIL (4-1, 8 pts)

Tama Tonga (3-1-1, 7 pts)

Eddie Kingston (3-2, 6 pts)

Shingo Takagi (2-2-1, 5 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (1-4, 2 pts)

HENARE (1-4, 2 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 pts)

Block D:

Jeff Cobb (4-1, 8 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 pts)

Hirooki Goto (2-3, 4 pts)

Shane Haste (2-3, 4 pts)

Alex Coughlin (1-4, 2 pts)

Toru Yano (1-4, 2 pts)