wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33

July 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - 2023 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament, and the standings have been updated. You can find our full review of the show here.

Block A:
SANADA (3-0, 6 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0-1, 5 pts)
Chase Owens (2-1, 4 pts)
Gabe Kidd (2-1, 4 pts)
Ren Narita (0-1-2, 2 pts)
Shota Umino (0-1-2, 2 pts)
Yota Tsuji (0-2-1, 1 pts)
Hikuleo (0-3, 0 pts)

Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 pts)
Taichi (2-1, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 pts)
Will Ospreay (2-1, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-2, 2 pts)
KENTA (1-2, 2 pts)
Great-O-Khan (1-2, 2 pts)
El Phantasmo (0-3, 0 pts)

Block C:
David Finlay (3-0, 6 pts)
EVIL (2-1, 4 pts)
Eddie Kingston (2-1, 4 pts)
Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (1-2, 2 pts)
HENARE (1-2, 2 pts)
Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-3, 0 pts)

Block D:
Zack Sabre Jr. (3-0, 6 pts)
Jeff Cobb (3-0, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-1, 4 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (2-1, 4 pts)
Shane Haste (1-2, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (0-3, 0 pts)
Alex Coughlin (0-3, 0 pts)

