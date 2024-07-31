Updated Standings for NJPW G1 Climax 34 After Night Eight

Night eight of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament is now in the books and the standings have been updated.

A Block:

EVIL (5-0, 10 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)

Gabe Kidd (3-2, 6 points)

Shota Umino (3-2, 6 points)

Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4 points)

Callum Newman (2-3, 4 points)

Tetsuya Naito (2-3, 4 points)

SANADA (2-3, 4 points)

Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)

Jake Lee (1-4, 2 points)

B Block:

David Finlay (3-2, 6 points)

Yuya Uemura (3-2, 6 points)

Konosuke Takeshita (3-2, 6 points)

Jeff Cobb (3-2, 6 points)

HENARE (3-2, 6 points)

Ren Narita (3-2, 6 points)

Oleg Boltin (2-3, 4 points)

Hirooki Goto (2-3, 4 points)

Yota Tsuji (2-3, 4 points)

El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)