Updated Standings for NJPW G1 Climax 34 After Night Eight
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
Night eight of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament is now in the books and the standings have been updated.
A Block:
EVIL (5-0, 10 points)
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
Gabe Kidd (3-2, 6 points)
Shota Umino (3-2, 6 points)
Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4 points)
Callum Newman (2-3, 4 points)
Tetsuya Naito (2-3, 4 points)
SANADA (2-3, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)
Jake Lee (1-4, 2 points)
B Block:
David Finlay (3-2, 6 points)
Yuya Uemura (3-2, 6 points)
Konosuke Takeshita (3-2, 6 points)
Jeff Cobb (3-2, 6 points)
HENARE (3-2, 6 points)
Ren Narita (3-2, 6 points)
Oleg Boltin (2-3, 4 points)
Hirooki Goto (2-3, 4 points)
Yota Tsuji (2-3, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)
