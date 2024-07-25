wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 34

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 34 Image Credit: NJPW

Night four of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament is in the book and the standings have been updated accordingly. You can find our review of night four here.

A BLOCK:

* EVIL (3-0, 6 points)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (3-0, 6 points)
* Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 points)
* Gabe Kidd (2-1, 4 points)
* Tetsuya Naito (1-2, 2 points)
* Jake Lee (1-2, 2 points)
* Callum Newman (1-2, 2 points)
* SANADA (1-2, 2 points)
* Shota Umino (1-2, 2 points)
* Great-O-Khan (0-3, 0 points)

B BLOCK:

* Yuya Uemura (3-0, 6 points)
* HENARE (2-1, 4 points)
* Ren Narita (2-1, 4 points)
* Konosuke Takeshita (2-1, 4 points)
* Yota Tsuji (1-2, 2 points)
* Oleg Boltin (1-2, 2 points)
* Jeff Cobb (1-2, 2 points)
* El Phantasmo (1-2, 2 points)
* Hirooki Goto (1-2, 2 points)
* David Finlay (1-2, 2 points)

