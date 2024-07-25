Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 34

Night four of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament is in the book and the standings have been updated accordingly. You can find our review of night four here.

A BLOCK:

* EVIL (3-0, 6 points)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (3-0, 6 points)

* Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 points)

* Gabe Kidd (2-1, 4 points)

* Tetsuya Naito (1-2, 2 points)

* Jake Lee (1-2, 2 points)

* Callum Newman (1-2, 2 points)

* SANADA (1-2, 2 points)

* Shota Umino (1-2, 2 points)

* Great-O-Khan (0-3, 0 points)

B BLOCK:

* Yuya Uemura (3-0, 6 points)

* HENARE (2-1, 4 points)

* Ren Narita (2-1, 4 points)

* Konosuke Takeshita (2-1, 4 points)

* Yota Tsuji (1-2, 2 points)

* Oleg Boltin (1-2, 2 points)

* Jeff Cobb (1-2, 2 points)

* El Phantasmo (1-2, 2 points)

* Hirooki Goto (1-2, 2 points)

* David Finlay (1-2, 2 points)