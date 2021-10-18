Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax – A Block Winner Crowned

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seventeen of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from A block. Kota Ibushi was crowned the A block winner and will move onto the finals. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

Kota Ibushi (7-2, 14 pts)

Shingo Takagi (6-2-1, 13 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr (6-3, 12 pts)

KENTA (6-3, 12 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (5-4, 10 pts)

Toru Yano (5-4, 10 pts)

Great-O-Khan (4-5, 8 pts)

Tanga Loa (3-6, 6 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (2-6-1, 5 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)

B Block

Jeff Cobb (8-0, 16 pts)

Kazuchika Okada (7-1, 14 pts)

EVIL (6-2, 12 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-4, 8 pts)

SANADA (4-4, 8 pts)

Tama Tonga (3-5, 6 pts)

Taichi (2-6, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-6, 4 pts)

Hirooki Goto (2-6, 4 pts)

Chase Owens (2-6, 4 pts)