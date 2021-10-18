wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax – A Block Winner Crowned
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seventeen of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from A block. Kota Ibushi was crowned the A block winner and will move onto the finals. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
Kota Ibushi (7-2, 14 pts)
Shingo Takagi (6-2-1, 13 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr (6-3, 12 pts)
KENTA (6-3, 12 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (5-4, 10 pts)
Toru Yano (5-4, 10 pts)
Great-O-Khan (4-5, 8 pts)
Tanga Loa (3-6, 6 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-6-1, 5 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)
B Block
Jeff Cobb (8-0, 16 pts)
Kazuchika Okada (7-1, 14 pts)
EVIL (6-2, 12 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-4, 8 pts)
SANADA (4-4, 8 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-5, 6 pts)
Taichi (2-6, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-6, 4 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-6, 4 pts)
Chase Owens (2-6, 4 pts)