Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax
October 14, 2021 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night sixteen of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 tournament this morning, which featured matches from B block. Here are the updated standings:
A Block
Zack Sabre Jr (6-2, 12 pts)
Shingo Takagi (6-2, 12 pts)
KENTA (6-2, 12 pts)
Kota Ibushi (6-2, 12 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (5-3, 10 pts)
Toru Yano (4-4, 8 pts)
Great-O-Khan (3-5, 6 pts)
Yujiro Takahashi (2-6, 4 pts)
Tanga Loa (2-6, 4 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-9, 0 pts) (Pulled out of tournament after night one due to injury)
B Block
Jeff Cobb (8-0, 16 pts)
Kazuchika Okada (7-1, 14 pts)
EVIL (6-2, 12 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-4, 8 pts)
SANADA (4-4, 8 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-5, 6 pts)
Taichi (2-6, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-6, 4 pts)
Hirooki Goto (2-6, 4 pts)
Chase Owens (2-6, 4 pts)
