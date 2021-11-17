wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League 2021 and Best of the Super Juniors 28
After night four of the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors 28 tournaments, here are updated standings:
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 28 Standings
DOUKI (2-0, 4 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-0, 4 points)
SHO (2-0, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (1-1, 2 points)
Master Wato (1-1, 2 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (1-1, 2 points)
BUSHI (1-1, 2 points)
Taiji Ishimori (1-1, 2 points)
Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 points)
El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 points)
YOH (0-2, 0 points)
El Desperado (0-2, 0 points)
NJPW World Tag League 2021
Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga) (2-0, 4 points)
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (2-0, 4 points)
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2-0, 4 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (2-0, 4 points)
TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (1-1, 2 points)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-1, 2 points)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 points)
Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 points)
Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe (0-2, 0 points)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-2, 0 points)
Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-2, 0 points)
Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-2, 0 points)
