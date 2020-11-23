Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors

After night seven of the New Japan World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tournaments, the standings have been updated.

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (3-1, 6 pts)

2. SHO (3-1, 6 pts)

3. Hiromu Takahashi (3-1, 6 pts)

4. Taiji Ishimori (3-1, 6 pts)

5. Robbie Eagles (2-2, 4 pts)

6. Ryusuke Tagachi (2-2, 4 pts)

7. El Desperado (2-2, 4 pts)

8. BUSHI (2-2, 4 pts)

9. DOUKI (0-4, 0 pts)

10. Yuya Uemura (0-4, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (3-1, 6 pts)

2. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (3-1, 6 pts)

3. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (3-1, 6 pts)

4. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-1, 6 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-2, 4 pts)

6. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-2, 4 pts)

7. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-2, 4 pts)

8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 pts)

9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-4, 0 pts)

10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-4, 0 pts)