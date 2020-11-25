Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors

NJPW ran another night of action with the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tour, and you can see the updated standings below.

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (4-1, 8 pts)

2. Hiromu Takahashi (4-1, 8 pts)

3. Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 pts)

4. SHO (3-2, 6 pts)

5. El Desperado (3-2, 6 pts)

6. BUSHI (3-2, 6 pts)

7. Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 pts)

8. Ryusuke Tagachi (2-3, 4 pts)

9. DOUKI (0-5, 0 pts)

10. Yuya Uemura (0-5, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (4-1, 8 pts)

2. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (3-2, 6 pts)

3. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (3-2, 6 pts)

4. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-2, 6 pts)

5. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (3-2, 6 pts)

6. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (3-2, 6 pts)

7. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 pts)

8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (2-3, 4 pts)

9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-4, 2 pts)

10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-4, 2 pts)