wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Tournaments
NJPW held night three of the World Tag League and the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments and the standings have been updated to reflect results.
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings
1. Master Wato (2-0, 4 pts)
2. SHO (2-0, 4 pts)
3. Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 pts)
4. Ryusuke Tagachi (1-1, 2 pts)
5. Hiromu Takahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
6. Taiji Ishimori (1-1, 2 pts)
7. BUSHI (1-1, 2 pts)
8. El Desperado (1-1, 2 pts)
9. DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-2, 0 pts)
NJPW World Tag League Standings
1. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)
2. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-0, 4 pts)
3. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (1-1, 2 pts)
4. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (1-1, 2 pts)
5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 pts)
6. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 pts)
7. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)
8. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)
9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-2, 0 pts)
10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)
