Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Tournaments

The NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors are rolling along, with night four happening last night. The standings have been updated to reflect the results.

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (2-0, 4 pts)

2. SHO (2-0, 4 pts)

3. Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 pts)

4. Ryusuke Tagachi (1-1, 2 pts)

5. Hiromu Takahashi (1-1, 2 pts)

6. Taiji Ishimori (1-1, 2 pts)

7. BUSHI (1-1, 2 pts)

8. El Desperado (1-1, 2 pts)

9. DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)

10. Yuya Uemura (0-2, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-1, 4 pts)

2. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)

3. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-1, 4 pts)

4. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts)

5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-1, 4 pts)

6. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)

7. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 pts)

8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-2, 2 pts)

9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-3, 0 pts)

10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-3, 0 pts)