wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Tournaments

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW World Tag League 2020 Best of the Super Jr.

The NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors are rolling along, with night four happening last night. The standings have been updated to reflect the results.

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (2-0, 4 pts)
2. SHO (2-0, 4 pts)
3. Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 pts)
4. Ryusuke Tagachi (1-1, 2 pts)
5. Hiromu Takahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
6. Taiji Ishimori (1-1, 2 pts)
7. BUSHI (1-1, 2 pts)
8. El Desperado (1-1, 2 pts)
9. DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-2, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-1, 4 pts)
2. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)
3. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-1, 4 pts)
4. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts)
5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-1, 4 pts)
6. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)
7. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 pts)
8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-2, 2 pts)
9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-3, 0 pts)
10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-3, 0 pts)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Best of the Super Junior 27, NJPW, NJPW World Tag League, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading