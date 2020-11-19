wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Tournaments
The NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors are rolling along, with night four happening last night. The standings have been updated to reflect the results.
NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings
1. Master Wato (2-0, 4 pts)
2. SHO (2-0, 4 pts)
3. Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 pts)
4. Ryusuke Tagachi (1-1, 2 pts)
5. Hiromu Takahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
6. Taiji Ishimori (1-1, 2 pts)
7. BUSHI (1-1, 2 pts)
8. El Desperado (1-1, 2 pts)
9. DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-2, 0 pts)
NJPW World Tag League Standings
1. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-1, 4 pts)
2. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-1, 4 pts)
3. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (2-1, 4 pts)
4. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts)
5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-1, 4 pts)
6. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (2-1, 4 pts)
7. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (2-1, 4 pts)
8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-2, 2 pts)
9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-3, 0 pts)
10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-3, 0 pts)
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Creative Talks on New Ring Name for Chelsea Green
- Jim Herd Reveals How He Dealt With Sid Vicious Threatening to Throw Him Out a Window
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Asking Vince McMahon To Clear Him For The Royal Rumble, His Reaction to Being Told No
- Bruce Prichard On Decision For Eddie Guerrero To Win WWE Title From Brock Lesnar, Fan Incident During Eddie’s Ladder Match vs. Rob Van Dam