Updated Standings For NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Tournaments

After night two of the NJPW World Tag League 2020 and Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournaments, the standings for each have been updated.

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Master Wato (1-0, 2 pts)

2. Robbie Eagles (1-0, 2 pts)

3. SHO (1-0, 2 pts)

4. Ryusuke Tagachi (1-0, 2 pts)

5. Hiromu Takahashi (1-0, 2 pts)

6. Taiji Ishimori (0-1, 0 pts)

7. DOUKI (0-1, 0 pts)

8. Yuya Uemura (0-1, 0 pts)

9. BUSHI (0-1, 0 pts)

10. El Desperado (0-1, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)

2. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-0, 4 pts)

3. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (1-1, 2 pts)

4. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (1-1, 2 pts)

5. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 pts)

6. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 pts)

7. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)

8. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)

9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-2, 0 pts)

10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)