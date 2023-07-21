Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the NJPW G1 Climax tournament, and the standings have been updated. You can find our full review of the show here.

Block A:

SANADA (3-0, 6 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0-1, 5 pts)

Chase Owens (2-1, 4 pts)

Gabe Kidd (2-1, 4 pts)

Ren Narita (0-1-2, 2 pts)

Shota Umino (0-1-2, 2 pts)

Yota Tsuji (0-2-1, 1 pts)

Hikuleo (0-3, 0 pts)

Block B:

Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 pts)

Taichi (2-1, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 pts)

Will Ospreay (2-1, 4 pts)

Tanga Loa (1-2, 2 pts)

KENTA (1-2, 2 pts)

Great-O-Khan (1-2, 2 pts)

El Phantasmo (0-3, 0 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts)

EVIL (2-0, 4 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)

Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)

Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)

Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts)

Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)

Block D:

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 pts)

Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)

Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)

Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts)

Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)

Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)